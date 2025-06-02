Uzbekistan reports surge in stock market activity in 2024

Photo: The Analytical Center of the Association of Financiers of Kazakhstan (AFK)

Uzbekistan’s stock market saw strong growth in 2024, with trading volumes and market capitalization rising sharply, despite a slight dip in the national index. Increased transparency and foreign investor access are helping shape a more dynamic capital market landscape.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register