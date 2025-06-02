Uzbekistan, World Bank explore reforms to spur investment and economic growth

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 2. Minister of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan Jamshid Kuchkarov met with a delegation from the World Bank led by Asad Alam, Regional Director for Equitable Growth, Finance, and Institutions in Europe and Central Asia, and discussed strategic priorities for Uzbekistan’s economic growth and investment environment, Trend reports.

The delegation included Antonio Nusifora, Practice Manager for Macroeconomics, Trade, and Investment, as well as senior economists and technical experts from the World Bank. On Uzbekistan’s side, Deputy Minister Ilhomjon Umrzakov, Advisor to the Minister Jasur Karshibayev, and other senior officials participated in the talks.

The meeting centered on Uzbekistan’s economic development trajectory, including growth outlooks and policy measures to enhance its attractiveness to foreign investors. World Bank representatives presented an analytical overview of the current economic environment and emphasized Uzbekistan’s considerable potential to expand exports and attract foreign direct investment (FDI).

Discussions also addressed the importance of improving the performance of state-owned enterprises and fostering a more competitive market landscape. Both sides acknowledged the progress of ongoing structural reforms aimed at economic liberalization and the creation of a more enabling business environment.

Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening strategic cooperation and advancing joint projects to support Uzbekistan’s long-term sustainable economic development.