Politics Materials 2 June 2025 18:21 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan and Pakistan weigh up energy cooperation opportunities

Alish Abdulla
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov met with the Pakistani Minister for Energy (Petroleum Division), Ali Pervaiz Malik, the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

The meeting welcomed the dynamic development of Azerbaijan-Pakistan friendly and brotherly relations in all spheres.

The significance of the initiatives conducted under the auspices of the Baku Energy Week in facilitating global energy collaboration was underscored.

The meeting discussed opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector, and reviewed promising oil and gas projects.

