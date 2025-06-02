Azerbaijan's Garabagh University hosts Education and Partnership Forum (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2.​ The Garabagh Education and Partnership Forum is being held at Azerbaijan's Karabakh University under the theme “Joint Steps for the Future of Karabakh,” Trend's local correspondent reports.

The forum is attended by Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts Elchin Yusubov, along with other officials.

As part of the event, two panel discussions are scheduled: “The Great Return: Challenges and Opportunities” and “Public-Private Partnership Opportunities in Karabakh.”

The event also includes a musical performance by students of Garabagh University.

