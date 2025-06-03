Austria commemorates Azerbaijan’s Independence and Hajibayli’s 140th jubilee (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. An evening of classical music and a reception on the occasion of Azerbaijan's Independence Day and the 140th anniversary of Uzeyir Hajibayli were held in Hohenems town in the Austrian state of Vorarlberg, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The event, organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Austria and with the support of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, was attended by officials of the local government and parliament, leading representatives of economic circles, politicians, consuls, representatives of the local community, and our compatriots.

The owner of Hohenems Castle, Countess Stephanie Waldburg-Zeil, noted a sense of pride in holding such a grand event and expressed hope that in the future, work will be carried out in this region that will help strengthen ties between Austria and Azerbaijan.

Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Austria Rovshan Sadigbayli spoke about the history of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the period of its activity, and the successes achieved in a short period in various areas of state building.

He also emphasized that the 140th anniversary of the founder of Azerbaijani classical music, Uzeyir Hajibayli, and the 200th anniversary of the famous Austrian composer Johann Strauss are being celebrated.

Deputy Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora Elshad Aliyev noted that the committee pays attention to the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Austria, in particular, supports the integration of our compatriots into local society, as well as the preservation of their ties with their historical homeland.

He highly appreciated such events, which include cultural exchange between people.

"It is also a great pride that today we celebrate the anniversaries of musical titans of Azerbaijan and Austria at one event. This reflects the depth of friendship and cultural ties between people of the countries. Another interesting aspect of the event is that it is held on the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan - May 28. Every year, the Azerbaijani people proudly celebrate this significant day in their history," he added.

The artistic part featured a concert program consisting of pearls of Azerbaijani and European classical music performed by the Arpeggione Chamber Orchestra under the direction of People's Artist, Honored Art Worker Yalchin Adigozalov.

