Azerbaijani national team consists exclusively of young people born and raised in Azerbaijan, and this also arouses special sense of pride - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. All members of our national team are young people raised in Azerbaijan. This is also of particular importance, said President Ilham Aliyev as he received members of the Azerbaijan national team, winners of the Minifootball World Cup held in Baku, Trend reports.

"Our national team went through different stages of development, and today we meet at the stage of victory. Of course, there was a contribution from foreign specialists, and sometimes foreign players played here. But today, the Azerbaijani national team consists exclusively of young people born and raised in Azerbaijan, and this also arouses a special sense of pride. I am sure that you will continue to delight us with your victories. There are many competitions ahead of you in the future. As you know, sports facilities are now being built in the regions of Azerbaijan, construction is widespread, and the creation of minifootball pitches will be of great benefit both in Baku and in the regions. I am sure that the federation, together with public institutions and sponsors, will take further successful steps in this area," said President Ilham Aliyev.