Kazakhstan, Swiss company join forces to boost sustainable agriculture

Photo: Kazakh Invest

Kazakhstan is working with a Swiss business and Kazakh Invest to transform 300,000 hectares of pastureland into irrigated farmland. In the initial phase, Harvest Agro Holding LLP will invest $500 million to improve crop exports, create over 1,000 permanent jobs, and support national sustainable agricultural and water-efficient land use goals.

