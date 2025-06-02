Kazakhstan, Swiss company join forces to boost sustainable agriculture
Photo: Kazakh Invest
Kazakhstan is working with a Swiss business and Kazakh Invest to transform 300,000 hectares of pastureland into irrigated farmland. In the initial phase, Harvest Agro Holding LLP will invest $500 million to improve crop exports, create over 1,000 permanent jobs, and support national sustainable agricultural and water-efficient land use goals.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy