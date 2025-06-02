President Ilham Aliyev's efforts yield development and infrastructure push across Karabakh - Erdoğan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Development and infrastructure mobilization are underway throughout Karabakh with the efforts of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told reporters on the results of the Cabinet of Ministers meeting, Trend reports.

"We celebrated a significant day together in Lachin. During our visit, we inaugurated the Lachin airport. With the efforts of the victorious leader of Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev, development and infrastructure mobilization are underway throughout Karabakh after 30 years of occupation.

Karabakh is rapidly healing the wounds of the occupation with its roads, tunnels, residential areas, and agricultural fields.

As Türkiye, we are committed to delivering comprehensive support across various domains," he pointed out.

