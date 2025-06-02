Enerso Jabrayil signs key agreements to accelerate clean energy transition (PHOTO)

We are pleased to announce that on June 2, during Baku Energy Week, Enerso Jabrayil signed several key agreements—a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), a Transmission Connection Agreement (TCA), a Land Lease Agreement, and a Balancing Agreement. These agreements are part of the framework established under the Investment Agreement signed with the Ministry of Energy on April 4, 2025, for the development of the 50 MW ‘Ufug’ (Horizon) Solar Power Plant in the Jabrayil district.

The PPA outlines that Enerso Jabrayil will generate and supply clean electricity from the ‘Ufug’ (Horison) Solar Power Plant to ‘Azerenerji’, which will purchase and integrate the power into the national grid as well as play a key role on electricity swap mechanism. The TCA complements this process by granting Enerso Jabrayil access to ‘Azerenerji’s’ transmission network, enabling the efficient and secure delivery of renewable electricity to end users. The Land Lease Agreement provides the legal basis for using the designated land plot required to build and operate the 50 MW ‘Ufug’ (Horizon) Solar Power Plant Project. Meanwhile, the Balancing Agreement sets out balancing arrangements for reconciling the actual and forecasted electricity flows.

The PPA and TCA agreements were signed by the Chairman of the Executive Board of “Azerenerji” OJSC, Baba Rzayev, and Chief Commercial Officer of Nobel Energy, Eldar Mamedzadeh, who is also Director of Enerso Jabrail LLC, Nobel Energy's Sustainable Energy subsidiary.

The Land Lease Agreement was signed by Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Parviz Shahbazov, and Eldar Mamedzadeh, Director of Enerso Jabrayil LLC.

The Balancing Agreement was signed by the Chairman of the Executive Board of “Azerenerji” OJSC, Baba Rzayev; Deputy CEO for Strategy and Finance of Norm OJSC, Elvin Mirzayev; and Eldar Mamedzadeh, Director of Enerso Jabrayil LLC.

This milestone marks a significant advancement in Azerbaijan’s clean energy journey. The project will contribute to the diversification of the country’s energy mix, strengthen energy security, and support its broader sustainability and green transition goals – particularly in the newly liberated territories.

Eldar Mamedzadeh said, “These partnerships are a testament to our shared vision for a cleaner, more resilient energy future for Azerbaijan. The ‘Ufug’ Solar Power Plant is just the beginning, and we are excited to continue working together to create lasting positive impact for the country and its people.”

The ‘Ufug’ (Horizon) 50 MW Solar Power Plant is expected to generate approximately 110 million kilowatt-hours of clean electricity annually – enough to power a moderately scaled industrial facility – and will play a vital role in reducing carbon emissions. Beyond its environmental benefits, the project is set to create over 300 jobs during construction and around 50 permanent roles upon completion, delivering tangible socio-economic value to the region.