Azerishig seeks bids for major substation project in Azerbaijan's Khankendi

Azerishig OJSC announced a tender for the construction of a substation and laying of cable line in Khankendi city. Those wishing to participate in the tender should submit their bids no later than 12:00 (GMT+4) on July 3, 2025.

