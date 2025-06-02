Uzbekistan’s banking sector sees dip in profitability
Photo: Central Bank of Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan’s banking sector faced a sharp decline in profitability in 2024, with net profits falling 44 percent compared to the previous year. Rising operational costs and increased potential asset losses significantly impacted key financial indicators, signaling challenges ahead for the industry.
