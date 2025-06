BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2.​ A panel discussion on the topic of sustainability in the energy industry is taking place in Azerbaijan's Baku as part of the 30th Anniversary "Baku Energy Week" event, Trend reports.

The panel features Damjan Krnjević, Senior Lecturer at ADA University; Şahin Yaman, Rector of the Middle East Technical University; Murad Sadigov, Head of MASDAR’s Azerbaijan office; and Elchin Targuluyev, Solar and Wind Energy Specialist at SOCAR Green.

