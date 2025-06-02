30th Baku Energy Week unites global energy leaders (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2.​ Azerbaijan's Baku is hosting the 30th edition of Baku Energy Week, the region’s premier industrial event that annually brings together global energy leaders, Trend reports.

Running until June 4, this milestone event combines three major gatherings: the 30th Caspian Oil and Gas International Exhibition, the 13th Caspian Power International Energy and Green Energy Exhibition, and the 30th Baku Energy Forum.

The official opening took place this morning, setting the stage for a packed agenda.

Today’s schedule includes the signing of several important energy sector agreements, a commemorative tree-planting ceremony celebrating three decades of Baku Energy Week, and a panel discussion focused on "Sustainability in the Energy Industry".

This year’s event will host 267 companies from 39 countries, covering the full spectrum of the energy sector — from Europe and the Middle East to Asia and Africa. Among the participating countries are Germany, the UK, Italy, Japan, the US, France, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, the UAE, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, China, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, India, Israel, Switzerland, Guinea-Bissau, Luxembourg, Hungary, Egypt, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Pakistan, Poland, Romania, Russia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Ukraine.

Germany is participating with a national pavilion. Around 70 percent of the exhibitors are international companies, with local firms accounting for the remaining 30 percent.

