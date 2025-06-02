Uzbekistan’s solar and wind power plants reach new heights in May 2025

Photo: The Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan

In May 2025, Uzbekistan’s renewable energy sector hit the nail on the head, with solar and wind power plants cranking out a staggering 1.104 billion kWh of electricity — the highest monthly output to date, leaving no stone unturned. This surge shines a light on the country’s increasing dedication to sustainable energy and signals a big step forward in cutting down on natural gas use and harmful emissions.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register