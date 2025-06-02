Uzbekistan’s solar and wind power plants reach new heights in May 2025
Photo: The Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan
In May 2025, Uzbekistan’s renewable energy sector hit the nail on the head, with solar and wind power plants cranking out a staggering 1.104 billion kWh of electricity — the highest monthly output to date, leaving no stone unturned. This surge shines a light on the country’s increasing dedication to sustainable energy and signals a big step forward in cutting down on natural gas use and harmful emissions.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy