Azerbaijan's Garabagh University set on path to join top universities in region - rector

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, June 2.​ Garabagh University is actively working to establish itself as a leading institution in the region, said Shahin Bayramov, the university's rector, Trend reports.

Speaking at the Karabakh Education and Partnership Forum titled “Joint Steps for the Future of Karabakh,” Bayramov described the event as a call to action to advance educational progress.

“Garabagh University, currently enrolling around 1,150 students, is on a strong development trajectory. Its continued growth is a key priority for us,” he said.