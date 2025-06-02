KASE announces temporary trading breaks for holidays in June 2025

Photo: Kazakhstan Stock Exchange web site

Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) has adjusted its June trading schedule due to public holidays in Kazakhstan, China, Russia, and the US. Trading suspensions will affect currency instruments involving the Chinese yuan, Russian ruble, US dollar, euro, and the Kazakh tenge, as well as futures and some ETFs.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register