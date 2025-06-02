KASE announces temporary trading breaks for holidays in June 2025
Photo: Kazakhstan Stock Exchange web site
Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) has adjusted its June trading schedule due to public holidays in Kazakhstan, China, Russia, and the US. Trading suspensions will affect currency instruments involving the Chinese yuan, Russian ruble, US dollar, euro, and the Kazakh tenge, as well as futures and some ETFs.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy