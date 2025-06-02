Azerconnect Group becomes a partner of ‘4SI Academy – National Program’ (PHOTO)

The country’s leading ICT company Azerconnect Group becomes a partner of ‘4SI Academy – National Program’ implemented to accelerate the transition to a digital economy in Azerbaijan. The project aims to increase the knowledge and skills of citizens in the field of fourth industrial revolution technologies, as well as to support the development of professional talent.

At the event, attended by over 100 representatives from the public sector, private industry, and academia, Mushfig Aliyev, Chief Commercial Officer of Azerconnect Group, delivered a speech on the company’s innovative projects in new technologies, particularly AI-based solutions. “In an era of rapid technological advancement, a country’s competitiveness depends not only on technical capabilities but also on the potential of its human resources,” he stated. “For the effective adoption and sustainable development of advanced technologies, it is crucial to have highly qualified, adaptable, and open-minded professionals. In this context, our projects not only accelerate technological progress in the country but also hold strategic importance for developing human capital and fostering new skills.”

Training local specialists in the field of ICT and high technologies, strengthening the country's digital economy ecosystem is one of the main directions of the sustainable development strategy of Azerconnect Group. The company contributes to the formation of professionals in the field of ICT and the development of human capital by supporting projects and initiatives in relevant fields. With its strong ICT infrastructure and innovative solutions, Azerconnect Group plays an important role in the development of the digital economy of Azerbaijan and its transformation into a technological center of the country's region.

The National Program is jointly organized by the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) under the Ministry of Economy, the Education Development Foundation under the Ministry of Science and Education, and the Coursera company. Within the framework of the project, tens of thousands of people will be able to join up to 8,000 courses and programs in total for free, including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, big data, data analytics, blockchain and cloud technologies, programming languages, as well as leadership, personal development and communication. Users will be able to benefit from training from about 350 of the world's most prestigious universities and leading technology companies, such as Oxford, Stanford, Yale, Duke, London, Manchester, as well as Microsoft, Google, Meta, IBM, AWS, Oracle, Gitlab, for a year. As part of the program, the 2,500 most popular Coursera courses come with Azerbaijani subtitles powered by AI. Participants who complete the courses successfully will earn internationally recognized certificates. Anyone interested in joining can register by clocking the link provided.

About Azerconnect Group

As a company operating in the dynamically developing ICT and high technologies fields of our country, Azerconnect Group delivers advanced solutions, including Mobile, Internet, and International leased lines provisioning, alongside cutting-edge digital services in FinTech, AdTech, and Media/TV.

Azerconnect Group is part of NEQSOL Holding, an international group of companies operating in various countries across the energy, telecommunications