Kazakhstan’s Almaty region unveils ambitious agro-industrial expansion

A significant undertaking in Kazakhstan’s Almaty region is giving Kapchagai Wheat Products a facelift and rolling out the red carpet for new factories dedicated to vegetable oil, wheat flour, and feed flour production. The facility is looking to make a splash as a major player in the domestic scene and cast its net wide as an exporter, with its sights set squarely on the Chinese market.

