Iranian minister portrays state of border setup with Azerbaijan under ECO framework

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2.​ Iran is working to improve border infrastructure for transportation and freight operations with member states of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), including Azerbaijan and Türkiye, said Farzaneh Sadegh, Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Trend reports.

Speaking at the 10th meeting of the ministers of transport of ECO member states held in Tehran, Sadegh emphasized that the development of freight and transit ties with Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan also remains a priority within the ECO framework.

She pointed out that Iran has cooked up plans to give a leg up to ECO member states lacking direct access to international waters via the ports of Chabahar and Bandar Abbas.

“Closer cooperation among ECO members will undoubtedly result in an increase in transit and freight movement through member countries soon,” Sadegh added.

To note, the Economic Cooperation Organization includes 10 countries: Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan.

