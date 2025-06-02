Greece launches new business support mechanism to spark jobs and innovation

Photo: Ministry of Economy and Finance of Greece

Greece has launched a new Business Support Mechanism in Florina to boost entrepreneurship, job creation, and economic resilience in regions undergoing a green transition. Backed by the €1.6 billion Just Development Transition program, the initiative offers support for SMEs, training, and investment projects, with broader plans for historic public investments totaling €32 billion through 2026.

