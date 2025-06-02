Greece launches new business support mechanism to spark jobs and innovation
Photo: Ministry of Economy and Finance of Greece
Greece has launched a new Business Support Mechanism in Florina to boost entrepreneurship, job creation, and economic resilience in regions undergoing a green transition. Backed by the €1.6 billion Just Development Transition program, the initiative offers support for SMEs, training, and investment projects, with broader plans for historic public investments totaling €32 billion through 2026.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy