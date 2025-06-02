Kazakhstan breaks ground in tech with first microchip plant in Abai region

Photo: Akimat (local government) of the Kazakhstan’s Abai region

Kazakhstan has launched construction of its first high-tech microchip production plant in the Abai Region, led by Kazakh-Chinese joint venture SUTO Kazakhstan. Valued at $50 million, the project will create over 500 jobs and marks a major step in diversifying the regional economy and entering the semiconductor industry.

