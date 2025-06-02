IAEA possesses full capability to monitor Iran’s nuclear activities - spokesman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2.​ The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has full capability to monitor Iran’s nuclear activities, said Esmail Baghaei, the spokesman for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trend reports.

In his statement today at a press conference in Tehran, Baghaei noted that Iran, as a responsible member of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and the IAEA, has always coordinated its peaceful nuclear activities with the agency.

He added that exaggerating the refusal to admit a few inspectors while failing to note that 125 inspectors visited Iran to participate in inspections is clearly a deliberately promoted issue.

In its latest report, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) stated that, as of May 17, 2024, Iran’s stockpile of uranium enriched to 60 percent had reached 408.6 kilograms—an increase of 133.8 kilograms since the February report. The report also noted that 60 percent enrichment is considered a short technical step away from weapons-grade level at 90 percent. The agency called on Iran for full and effective cooperation.

