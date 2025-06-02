ECO nations hold key to enhancing transport networks for deeper strategic co-op - Iranian minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2.​ Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) member states have significant potential to deepen their collaboration in transportation and logistics, said Farzaneh Sadegh, Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development,​ Trend reports.

Speaking at the 13th meeting of transport ministers from ECO member countries held in Tehran, Sadegh highlighted the importance of leveraging existing opportunities to strengthen regional cooperation within ECO, noting that enhanced collaboration and closer relations benefit all parties involved.

“Joint infrastructure projects along trade routes and streamlined freight transportation processes can play a crucial role in improving the welfare of the region’s population and driving development,” she said.

The 13th meeting of transport ministers from ECO member countries in Tehran brought together ministers and high-level representatives from Iran, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Türkiye, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Digital Development and Transport. Ambassadors from ECO member countries, the ECO Secretary-General, and heads of organizations such as the International Road Transport Union, TRACECA, ECO Bank, and the Islamic Development Bank also participated.

