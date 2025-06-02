Kapital Bank launches scholarship program for Karabakh University students within the Karabakh education and partnership Forum

On June 2, 2025, the Karabakh education and partnership Forum took place at Karabakh University, located in the city of Khankendi. Held under the theme “Joint steps for the future of Karabakh”, the event served as a leading platform dedicated to the development of education and human capital in the region.

At the opening ceremony, Rector of Karabakh University Shahin Bayramov and Minister of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan Emin Amrullayev delivered keynote speeches, emphasizing the critical role of education in the reconstruction of Karabakh and the importance of training highly qualified professionals to ensure sustainable development in the region.

Following the ceremony, an agreement was signed to establish a scholarship program for Karabakh University students. This initiative aims to broaden educational opportunities and support the comprehensive development of students in the region.

The Forum also featured two panel discussions focused on key themes. The first panel, moderated by Chairman of the Board of the Education Development Fund Elnur Nasibov, was titled "The Great Return: Challenges and Opportunities". Panelists included Minister Emin Amrullayev, Elchin Yusubov, the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Khankendi and the Aghdara and Khojaly districts, and Rahman Hajiyev, Chairman of the Board of the Karabakh Revival Fund. Discussions centered on regional economic development, the role of education in this process, and emerging opportunities for collaboration.

The second panel focused on “Public-Private Partnership Opportunities in Karabakh”. Participants included Farid Hidayatzade, Member of the Management Board of Kapital Bank, along with other prominent representatives of the private sector. The discussion explored the role of public-private partnerships in the long-term socio-economic development of the region, new models of cooperation, and opportunities for introducing digital economy tools and innovations in Karabakh.

In his remarks at the forum, Farid Hidayatzade stated: “Our ultimate goal is to see graduates of Karabakh University take on leading roles in the economic and social development of the region. Education should not only include traditional knowledge but also be focused on technology and innovation to ensure that young people are fully prepared for the modern labor market. At Kapital Bank, we are always ready to provide not only financial support but also share our professional expertise and experience.”

It is worth noting that Kapital Bank has long been actively involved in a range of educational initiatives in close cooperation with the Ministry of Science and Education. Through these efforts, the bank has introduced various scholarship programs for university students and established Kapital Bank classrooms at a number of higher education institutions. These projects are designed to enhance students' digital skills, improve their readiness for the labor market, and foster their growth in an innovative environment.

