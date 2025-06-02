EBRD appoints new managing director for corporate strategy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has announced the appointment of William Roos as Managing Director for Corporate Strategy, effective September 1, 2025, Trend reports.

In his new role, Roos will join the bank’s executive committee and be responsible for shaping the EBRD’s corporate strategy. His duties will include advising the President on strategic matters and overseeing the development of key strategic documents.

Roos is currently Assistant Secretary for Multilateral, Development and Trade Affairs at the French Treasury. He brings extensive experience in international relations and multilateral development finance, including prior service as the EBRD’s director for France from 2019 to 2021.

EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso welcomed the appointment, highlighting Roos’s background as a strong asset as the bank advances its new Strategic and Capital Framework.