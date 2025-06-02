Azerbaijani authorities gearing up to clean house by getting rid of expired ammunition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2.​ Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense (MOD) has announced plans to destroy expired and unusable ammunition at a training site near the Perekeshkul settlement, the ministry said in a statement to Trend.

The operation is slated to adhere rigorously to established safety protocols and compliance measures.



Authorities have communicated to the populace that the auditory phenomena associated with the detonation procedures during the disposal operation should not elicit concern.

“We urge residents not to panic over the sound of explosions, and emphasize that there is no cause for concern,” the ministry said in a statement.

