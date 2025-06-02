Azerbaijan set to handle renewable energy with handful of overseas companies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2.​ Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy, China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited, and Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. have signed documents on the implementation of three solar energy projects with a total capacity of 200 MW, as well as cooperation in the field of green energy, Trend reports.

The said agreement was signed within the framework of the Baku Energy Week.

Besides, balancing agreements were signed with Norm OJSC regarding solar power plants to be built in the nation's Jabrayil.

In addition, the Ministry of Energy and Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. signed a protocol on appropriate amendments to the document in order to extend the term of the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Energy Transition.

