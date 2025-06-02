Azerbaijan, European Commission moot developing natural gas and green energy cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov met with Director for Energy Platform and International Relations at the Directorate-General for Energy of the European Commission Cristina Lobillo Borrero visiting Baku to participate in the 30th International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition and the Baku Energy Forum, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy.

The meeting convened to elucidate the significance of the strategic energy alliance between Azerbaijan and the European Union in fortifying energy security frameworks.

During the meeting, the presence of a substantial opportunity for the evolution of this collaboration was underscored.

Matters pertaining to the enhancement of infrastructural frameworks for the transmission of natural gas and the integration of renewable energy sources from Azerbaijan to the European market were meticulously analyzed.

In this context, discussions were held on the inclusion process of the Caspian–Black Sea–Europe Green Energy Corridor project into the 10-Year Network Development Plan (TYNDP) of the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E), as well as on the Azerbaijan–Georgia–Türkiye–Bulgaria and Central Asia–Azerbaijan green energy interconnector projects.

Additionally, the meeting saw an exchange of views on priority issues on the agenda of the 3rd meeting of the Azerbaijan–EU High-Level Energy Dialogue, which will be held in Brussels in the coming days.

