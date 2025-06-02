Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis in Netherlands and Belgium holds meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan Fuad Muradov met with the Azerbaijani community in the Netherlands as part of his visit to the Benelux countries and participated in a meeting of the Coordination Council, a source in the committee told Trend.

The meeting, which began with the playing of the National Anthem of Azerbaijan, paid tribute to the memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of the country.

Coordinator of the Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis in the Netherlands and Belgium for the Netherlands Elkhan Mirhashimli presented a report on the council's activities.

"An important result of the successful diaspora policy implemented under the leadership of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is that relations between the Azerbaijani state and our compatriots living abroad, as well as within communities, have intensified and coordinated activities have expanded," the committee chairman said at a meeting with the Azerbaijani community.

The meeting featured video clips of the head of state's speeches, and extensive information was provided on the projects implemented by the State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to the Netherlands Mammad Ahmadzade expressed that the political activity and influence of the Azerbaijani diaspora have increased further in recent years and emphasized the special role of our compatriots in conveying the truth about our country to the international community.

Then, an exchange of views was held on the activities of the Coordination Council, proposals for the future were made, future directions of activity were discussed, and questions from community members were answered.

The Azerbaijani community members expressed gratitude for the support provided to the coordinated activities and emphasized that working together yields more effective results.

A new coordinator was elected to the Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis in the Netherlands-Belgium.

The head of the Azerbaijan-Netherlands Odlar Yurdu Society, Firangiz Baghirova, was presented with an honorary decree for successfully promoting our national music in Europe.

In the artistic segment of the event, the "Netherlands Gala Group" presented our national music and gave the community members unforgettable moments.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel