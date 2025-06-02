Iran Khodro speeds ahead with increased passenger vehicle manufacturing
Passenger car production at Iran’s Irankhodro Automotive Company rose by over 26 percent in the first two months of the current Iranian year compared to the same period last year. The company produced more than 82,000 vehicles, contributing to an overall rise in national car output across major manufacturers.
