Azerbaijan's private companies set to build new houses in Khankendi

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, June 2. New residential buildings will be constructed within the large-scale construction work in Khankendi city, Elchin Yusubov, Special Representative of the President in Khankendi city, Aghdara and Khojaly districts, said at the Garabagh Education and Partnership Forum held with the concept message "Joint Steps for the Future Karabakh", Trend reports.

He noted that the majority of the residential structures erected in the urban landscape of Khankendi were constructed during the mid-20th century, specifically in the 1950s and 1960s.

"Most of the high-rise residential buildings located on various streets and avenues of the city and built with the financial support of the Azerbaijani government at that time have already reached the end of their service life.

Most of the buildings in a dilapidated condition will be demolished based on the opinion of the relevant agencies, and modern high-rise residential buildings in accordance with the architectural style of Azerbaijan will be built in their place.

The construction work will be carried out not at the expense of the state budget, but by the private companies. This will lead to sustainable settlement in my native Khankendi and the creation of new jobs. The construction work to be carried out by the private sector will have a positive impact on the development of the economy in the region," he noted.

