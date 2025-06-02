Türkiye's Izmir shines with vivid Azerbaijani culture at Independence Day concert (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2.​ A vibrant concert commemorating Azerbaijan’s Independence Day took place at the Bornova Atatürk Amphitheater in Türkiye's Izmir, the State Committee for Work with Diaspora told Trend.

The event was organized by several groups, including the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, the Azerbaijan Diaspora Support Fund, the Türkiye-Azerbaijan Associations Federation (TADEF), and local cultural organizations.

The program opened with tributes to Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic of Türkiye, Azerbaijan’s national leader, Heydar Aliyev, and the fallen heroes of both nations. Following the national anthems, a video highlighting TADEF’s work was shown.

Azerbaijani actress Roza Ibadova-Kocamaz served as host, introducing a speech by Cavid Ismayil, a senior official from the State Committee on Work with Diaspora. Ismayil reflected on Azerbaijan’s historic victory in the 2020 Patriotic War and the 2023 anti-terror operation, which restored the country’s territorial integrity. He also noted that September 20 has been designated State Sovereignty Day by presidential decree.

The concert featured performances by acclaimed Azerbaijani artists, including People’s Artist Alikhan Samedov on the balaban, and mugham singer Ravanə Qurbanova, accompanied by the mugham ensemble led by tar player Rovshan Gurbanov. The "Artem Izmir" dance group also took the stage.

Attendees waved Azerbaijani and Turkish flags throughout the evening, showing strong support for the cultural celebration. Officials such as Ekrem Abdullayev, executive director of the Azerbaijani Diaspora Support Fund; Parviz Mammadzadeh, advisor to the chairman of the Türkiye-Azerbaijan Associations Federation (TADEF); and Eshref Tuna, chairman of the Izmir Azerbaijani Culture and Solidarity Association, were present.

The concert was part of a series of events aligned with the Azerbaijani president’s decree declaring 2025 the “Year of Constitution and Sovereignty.”

Azerbaijani performers noted that previous concerts in Kars, Iğdır, and Istanbul were met with overwhelming enthusiasm, highlighting a vibrant celebration of Azerbaijani culture across Türkiye.

The event received extensive coverage across Turkish media outlets.

