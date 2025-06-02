Kazakhstan Railways reports Middle Corridor freight containers from China’s Xi’an

Photo: Kazakhstan Railways

The 100,000th container (TEU) rolled out from Xi’an along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), hitting a home run in the logistics partnership between China and Kazakhstan. The shipment is packed to the gills with 50 containers of consumer goods and shines a spotlight on the Xi’an terminal, which has been a real workhorse, handling over 200,000 tons of cargo since February 2024.

