Estonia's services trade growth sets positive tone for early 2025
Photo: Statistics Estonia
Estonia’s trade in services grew in Q1 2025, with exports rising 5% to over €3 billion and imports up 11% to nearly €2.5 billion, maintaining a positive trade balance of €548 million. Strong growth in telecommunications, IT, and business services drove exports, while increased imports were largely fueled by business and transport services, particularly from non-EU countries like Cyprus, the UK, and the US.
