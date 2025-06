Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. The official opening ceremony of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Republic of Kenya will take place in the coming days, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan says, Trend reports.

The opening ceremony will be attended by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

Jeyhun Bayramov left earlier for an official visit to Kenya.