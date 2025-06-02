Latvia's economic growth halts, GDP slightly down in 1Q2025
Photo: Wikipedia
Latvia’s economy showed mixed signals in the first quarter of 2025, with a slight GDP contraction of 0.3 percent year-on-year, while some key sectors—like construction and information services—posted strong gains. Despite stagnation in overall growth, investment and wages rose, pointing to underlying economic resilience.
