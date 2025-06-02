Uzbekistan–Afghanistan economic partnership expands with fresh joint projects

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 2. Davron Vakhabov, Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, held a series of high-level meetings and negotiations during his official visit to Afghanistan, with engagements in both Kabul and Kandahar, aimed at strengthening bilateral industrial cooperation and advancing joint textile and processing projects, Trend reports.

The visit included productive discussions with senior officials from Afghan government agencies and ministries, focusing on expanding bilateral industrial cooperation—particularly in the textile and processing sectors, which hold strong potential for joint development.

As part of the visit, the Uzbek delegation toured an industrial zone in Kandahar covering 50,000 square meters. The site currently houses approximately 2,000 pieces of machinery produced in Uzbekistan in the 1970s. Discussions centered around the possibility of launching joint ventures within this industrial zone, with plans to restore and recommission the existing equipment to revive production.

During the negotiations, the sides reached an agreement on collaborative projects aimed at processing at least 50,000 tons of cotton and producing finished textiles and garments in both Kandahar and Kabul.

Furthermore, under the proposed project framework, dyed fabrics produced in Uzbekistan will be exported to Afghanistan for garment manufacturing, while yarn processed in Afghanistan will be exported back to Uzbekistan—creating a mutually beneficial value chain between the two countries.