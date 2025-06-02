Turkish and Azerbaijani experts' views in social media require proper interpretation - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2.​ It is crucial to correctly interpret the opinions of Turkish and Azerbaijani experts on social media, said Farid Shafiyev, chairman of the board of the Center for Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), Trend reports.

Speaking during a roundtable discussion titled "Threats and Opportunities Created by New Geopolitical Realities for Turkish-Azerbaijani Relations," Shafiyev noted that ties between Türkiye and Azerbaijan continue to grow actively in both the economic and humanitarian sectors.

"There are no problems between the two countries. When problems arise, they are resolved at the state and government levels. However, some try to exploit these issues. In traditional media, problems can be solved, but in the context of social networks, it is essential to properly assess the statements of experts from both countries. This meeting is held precisely to discuss such matters in a friendly atmosphere," he added.

