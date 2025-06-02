Labor market in Serbia shows steady ascent with each passing year

Photo: Wikipedia

Serbia’s labor market was a bit of a mixed bag in Q1 2025, with employment climbing year-on-year but taking a small step back from the previous quarter. Official data paints a rosy picture of improvements in overall labor participation, but the elephant in the room is informal employment—particularly in agriculture—which continues to be a tough nut to crack.

