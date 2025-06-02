Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan unite in historic water sharing pact

Photo: Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan have signed a protocol on the shared operation of the "Bakhri Tojik" reservoir for June-August 2025, ensuring balanced water distribution to support regional stability and sustainable development. The agreement, finalized during an international conference in Dushanbe, highlights joint efforts to manage water resources amid climate challenges, with Kazakhstan set to receive 491 million cubic meters at peak vegetation.

