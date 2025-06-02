Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan unite in historic water sharing pact
Photo: Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan have signed a protocol on the shared operation of the "Bakhri Tojik" reservoir for June-August 2025, ensuring balanced water distribution to support regional stability and sustainable development. The agreement, finalized during an international conference in Dushanbe, highlights joint efforts to manage water resources amid climate challenges, with Kazakhstan set to receive 491 million cubic meters at peak vegetation.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy