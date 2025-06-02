Masdar’s project portfolio in Azerbaijan set to expand by 2027 - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2.​ Masdar’s total project portfolio in Azerbaijan is expected to exceed 1.2 gigawatt of capacity by 2027, said Murad Sadigov, head of Masdar’s representation in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Speaking at a panel discussion on "Sustainability in the Energy Industry" at the 30th anniversary of the Caspian Oil and Gas international exhibition in Baku, Sadigov highlighted Masdar’s long-term commitment to Azerbaijan’s renewable energy sector and outlined the company’s ongoing and upcoming projects in the country.

“We entered Azerbaijan in 2018 to participate in a tender announced by the Ministry of Energy. In 2021, we opened our office and have now been present in the country for five years. Our first project was the Garadagh solar power plant with a capacity of 230 megawatts (MW), the first utility-scale project in Azerbaijan. We have already begun construction on two more projects together with our partner SOCAR Green and are preparing the Absheron-Garadagh wind power plant project with a capacity of 240 MW,” he said.

Sadigov emphasized that Azerbaijan is an attractive country not only for investment in fossil fuels but also for renewable energy development.

