Polish nuclear industry supplier seeks to expand operations in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2.​ Poland's Zakłady Automatyki Polna S. A., a manufacturer specializing in automatic control systems and thermal engineering, aims to broaden its activities in Azerbaijan, the company’s project manager, Wojciech Basza, told Trend.

In his statement on the sidelines of the 30th anniversary of Baku Energy Week, Basza started by outlining the company’s core areas of expertise.

“We offer a wide range of products in the fields of automatic control and thermal engineering, including centralized lubrication equipment and laboratory apparatus.

The company is particularly specialized in the design and production of control valves, multi-spring diaphragm pneumatic actuators, steam coolers, needle valves, regulators, and centralized lubrication systems, as well as distillation and redistillation equipment,” he said.

With over 100 years of manufacturing experience, the company supplies products to sectors including oil and gas, power generation, petrochemicals, chemical production, and the nuclear industry.

“We supply our products almost all over the world. Our core markets are, of course, Europe and the domestic Polish market. We supply the largest oil and gas company in Poland, the Orlen Group. We also cooperate with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and are listed as a supplier in the United Arab Emirates. In addition, we are working with partners in South America and exporting our products to Uzbekistan.

We are here in Baku to explore the Azerbaijani market and to take part in gas and energy projects. Azerbaijan is a target for us. We aim to expand our operations in the country,” Basza added.

