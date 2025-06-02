OPEC SecGen hails rational policy of president of Azerbaijan on energy sources development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov met with Secretary General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Haitham Al Ghais within the framework of Baku Energy Week, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy.

The meeting expressed satisfaction with cooperation with Azerbaijan in the OPEC+ format and highly appreciated the country's role in the oil market regulation.

The importance of investments in hydrocarbons, including the oil sector, against the background of increasing demand for energy was also noted.

The rational policy of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the development of energy sources was highly appreciated by the OPEC Secretary General.

During the conversation, discussions were held on development trends in the global oil market, the level of implementation of production commitments by OPEC and non-OPEC countries, and the future role of oil in the energy balance.

Azerbaijan has received an invitation to participate in the forthcoming OPEC International Seminar scheduled for July.

