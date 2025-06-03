Azerbaijan's revenues from natural gas export to Serbia snowball in 1Q2025
Azerbaijan sharply boosted its natural gas exports to Serbia in the first quarter of this year. The country exported 94.7 million cubic meters of gas, generating $46.5 million in revenue. This marks a more than sevenfold increase in volume and over tenfold growth in value compared to the same period last year.
