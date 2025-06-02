Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Iran

Iran releases currency exchange rates for June 2

Iran Materials 2 June 2025 09:51 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for June 2

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on June 2, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange benchmark, the value of 46 currencies increased compared to June 1.

As for CBI, $1 equals 613,170 rials, and one euro is 695,732 rials, while on June 1, one euro was 693,969 rials.

Currency

Rial on June 2

Rial on June 1

1 US dollar

USD

613,170

611,566

1 British pound

GBP

825,815

823,026

1 Swiss franc

CHF

746,593

743,646

1 Swedish króna

SEK

63,931

63,752

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

60,060

59,030

1 Danish krone

DKK

93,273

93,030

1 Indian rupee

INR

7,167

7,152

1 UAE Dirham

AED

166,963

166,526

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,992,749

1,987,806

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

217,540

216,970

100 Japanese yen

JPY

425,894

424,540

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

78,202

77,997

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,593,070

1,588,955

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

446,283

445,054

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

365,481

364,501

1 South African rand

ZAR

34,090

34,011

1 Turkish lira

TRY

15,629

15,598

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,912

7,871

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

168,453

168,013

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

46,799

46,678

1 Syrian pound

SYP

47

47

1 Australian dollar

AUD

394,380

393,392

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

163,512

163,084

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,630,771

1,626,505

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

474,901

473,590

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

499,114

498,790

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

20,486

20,432

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

292

291

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

447,716

446,793

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

111,933

111,694

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

85,174

84,951

100 Thai baht

THB

1,881,080

1,864,596

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

144,047

143,668

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

443,425

442,323

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

864,838

862,575

1 euro

EUR

695,732

693,969

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

120,041

119,789

1 Georgian lari

GEL

224,325

223,738

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

37,705

37,528

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,861

8,812

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

187,526

186,738

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

360,688

359,745

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,099,272

1,096,412

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

61,689

61,433

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

175,189

174,689

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

6,346

6,323

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 807,843 rials and $1 costs 711,977 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 785,840 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 692,585 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 818,000–821,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 929,000–932,000 rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more