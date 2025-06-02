Iran releases currency exchange rates for June 2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on June 2, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange benchmark, the value of 46 currencies increased compared to June 1.

As for CBI, $1 equals 613,170 rials, and one euro is 695,732 rials, while on June 1, one euro was 693,969 rials.

Currency Rial on June 2 Rial on June 1 1 US dollar USD 613,170 611,566 1 British pound GBP 825,815 823,026 1 Swiss franc CHF 746,593 743,646 1 Swedish króna SEK 63,931 63,752 1 Norwegian krone NOK 60,060 59,030 1 Danish krone DKK 93,273 93,030 1 Indian rupee INR 7,167 7,152 1 UAE Dirham AED 166,963 166,526 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,992,749 1,987,806 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 217,540 216,970 100 Japanese yen JPY 425,894 424,540 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 78,202 77,997 1 Omani rial OMR 1,593,070 1,588,955 1 Canadian dollar CAD 446,283 445,054 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 365,481 364,501 1 South African rand ZAR 34,090 34,011 1 Turkish lira TRY 15,629 15,598 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,912 7,871 1 Qatari riyal QAR 168,453 168,013 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 46,799 46,678 1 Syrian pound SYP 47 47 1 Australian dollar AUD 394,380 393,392 1 Saudi riyal SAR 163,512 163,084 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,630,771 1,626,505 1 Singapore dollar SGD 474,901 473,590 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 499,114 498,790 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 20,486 20,432 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 292 291 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 447,716 446,793 1 Libyan dinar LYD 111,933 111,694 1 Chinese yuan CNY 85,174 84,951 100 Thai baht THB 1,881,080 1,864,596 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 144,047 143,668 1,000 South Korean won KRW 443,425 442,323 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 864,838 862,575 1 euro EUR 695,732 693,969 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 120,041 119,789 1 Georgian lari GEL 224,325 223,738 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 37,705 37,528 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,861 8,812 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 187,526 186,738 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 360,688 359,745 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,099,272 1,096,412 1 Tajik somoni TJS 61,689 61,433 1 Turkmen manat TMT 175,189 174,689 Venezuelan bolívar VES 6,346 6,323

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 807,843 rials and $1 costs 711,977 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 785,840 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 692,585 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 818,000–821,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 929,000–932,000 rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel