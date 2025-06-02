Iran determines financial needs to ramp up gas output in Central Oil fields

Iran requires $13.5 billion to boost gas production in its Central Oil Fields, said Central Oil Fields Company ’s official Shirin Mohajer. About $7 billion has been secured so far, with efforts ongoing to get the rest. Completion of all projects could raise gas output by 100-140 million cubic meters daily.

