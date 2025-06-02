Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Economy Materials 2 June 2025 15:46 (UTC +04:00)
SOCAR's MoU with Gran Tierra Energy aims to explore Azerbaijan's Guba-Caspian region

Evez Hasanov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between SOCAR and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. within the framework of the Baku Energy Week, a source in SOCAR told Trend.

The document envisages joint research work for the purpose of technical and economic assessment of the project for the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbon potential in the Guba-Caspian region.

At the same time, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will analyze the existing geological and technical data on the project, as well as its logistics and infrastructure potential. After the geological exploration program and the main commercial terms are agreed upon, work will be carried out to sign the Production Sharing Agreement.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc., an international energy company headquartered in Calgary, Canada, is currently engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Canada, Colombia, and Ecuador.

