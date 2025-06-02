Azerbaijan’s Garabagh University inks deal to kickstart scholarship initiative

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, June 2.​ Several cooperation documents were signed to initiate a new scholarship program at the Karabakh Forum on Education and Partnership titled "Joint Steps for the Future of Karabakh" at Karabakh University, Trend's local correspondent reports.

The agreement was reached between the Education Development Fund and various institutions committed to supporting students at the university.

Several organizations from diverse sectors pledged to establish scholarships for Karabakh University students.

Among the supporters are the Karabakh Revival Fund, Veyseloglu Group, International Bank of Azerbaijan, Kapital Bank, the Independent Education Workers’ Union, McDonald’s Azerbaijan, PSG Capital investment company, ASELSAN, GEN ilaç, LANDAU School, Hədəf Group, Çaşıoğlu LLC, İnci Group, Code Academy, Baku Academy of Design, and TUNA company.

