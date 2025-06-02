Azerbaijan’s card center breaks records in payment processing boom
Transaction volumes processed through Azerbaijan’s Interbank Card Center (BKM) surged by over 21 million, marking a near 43 percent increase compared to last year. The total value of these transactions grew by around 850 million manats, reflecting strong growth in digital payments.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy