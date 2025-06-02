EBRD announces appointment of Milica Delević as SecGen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has appointed Milica Delević as its new Secretary General, Trend reports.

According to the bank, she will assume her new role on 1 August 2025, succeeding Kazuhiko Koguchi, who is set to retire later this year.

As SecGen, Delević will be responsible for advancing the bank’s engagement with its member countries and international partners. She will also oversee the organisation of the EBRD’s Annual Meeting.

In her new capacity, Delević will serve on the EBRD’s Executive Committee and work closely with the President, the Board of Governors and the Board of Directors.

EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso welcomed the appointment, stating: “I am very pleased to announce the appointment of Milica Delević, who will support me and the Bank in fulfilling our mandate and delivering real impact. I would also like to express my deep gratitude to Kazuhiko Koguchi for his outstanding leadership and guidance as the Bank’s Secretary General over the last four years.”

Delević currently serves as Director for Competitiveness, Governance and Political Affairs at the EBRD. She has held senior roles at the bank since joining in 2013 as Deputy Secretary General for Shareholder Relations. In 2016, she moved to the Bank’s Policy and Partnerships Vice Presidency.